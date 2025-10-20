Mike Evans out with injury vs Lions: Bucs’ WR depth chart for Baker Mayfield

Mike Evans was forced to exit the game with an injury during his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineup in Week 7 of the NFL season. As Baker Mayfield is short another weapon against the Detroit Lions, we take a look at the updated depth chart at wide receiver.

Nothing seems to be going Tampa Bay’s way during their visit to Detroit. Down in the second quarter, Mayfield looked for Evans with a deep pass downfield. The veteran wide receiver initially pulled off a sensational grab in tight coverage. However, as he landed on the turf, his head and right shoulder hit the ground with force, causing him to drop the football. Most importantly, Evans stayed down for a while, before he was able to walk out of the field under his own power.

As Evans exited the game to be checked by team doctors, Mayfield saw his supporting cast shrink even further. Now, the product out of Oklahoma is down to four wideouts: Emeka Egbuka (rookie), Tez Johnson (rookie), Sterling Shepard, and Kameron Johnson (2nd year). Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan are also inactive for the Bucs as they take on an NFC powerhouse in the form of the Lions.

Update on Evans

Unfortunately for Evans, Mayfield, and Todd Bowles’ Bucs, the 32-year-old wide receiver won’t return to the game. Moreover, his outlook for the remainder of the season now carries a dark cloud.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The Bucs have ruled out WR Mike Evans for the game with a shoulder injury and concussion,” as reported by insider Tom Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter).

When it rains, it pours

Evans was questionable to participate during the Buccaneers’ matchup with the Lions. Entering the game, Evans had been dealing with a hamstring injury. Still, he was cleared by team doctors to play. Now, a double-injury is piling on to the veteran’s history, who has already missed three games in the 2025 NFL season.

It’s too early to tell, but the early signs aren’t encouraging for Evans, who will enter concussion protocol while also recovering from a shoulder injury in the foreseeable future. With Evans expected to miss some time, Mayfield will have to lean heavily on rookie sensation Egbuka to emerge as a bona fide No. 1 receiver and help the Bucs’ ship stay afloat in a sea of adversity. After all, a calm sea never made for great sailors—and Mayfield wouldn’t want it any other way.