John Lynch reveals where things stand with Brandon Aiyuk and 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk remains at the center of a tense stalemate in San Francisco, but General Manager John Lynch made it clear this week that the team isn’t in a rush to simply let him walk. During a pre-draft press conference, Lynch confirmed that while the San Francisco 49ers have no immediate plans to release the star wideout.

Matt Maiocco reported on X that Lynch even went as far as holding up his phone to the media, jokingly signaling to the rest of the league, “We’re available, give us a call.” This public invitation suggests that while the 49ers are still hoping to find a trade partner.

The situation has become increasingly complicated after Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 NFL season due to a severe knee injury, which reportedly led the team to void some of his future salary guarantees. Despite the friction, Lynch emphasized that the 49ers are “not planning to release him any time soon.“

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What can the 49ers get in an Aiyuk trade?

If the 49ers can facilitate a trade before or during the summer, they could potentially recoup valuable draft capital to continue building around quarterback Brock Purdy. Moving Aiyuk would also clear significant hurdles in their future salary cap, which currently sits in a healthy position but faces massive upcoming extensions for other key defensive stars.

By holding out for a trade rather than a release, San Francisco maintains leverage over interested suitors like the Washington Commanders, who have been linked to Aiyuk for months. A successful deal would likely involve a combination of mid-round picks, providing the Niners with the “cheap labor” necessary to sustain their championship window while offloading a complex contract.

Should a trade fail to materialize, the team could still opt for a post-June 1 release to minimize the dead money hit on the 2026 books. However, for now, the 49ers seem content to play the long game, waiting to see if a desperate team finally bites on Lynch’s open invitation to pick up the phone and talk business.