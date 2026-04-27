49ers still open to trading Brandon Aiyuk after 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers still have an issue to resolve going forward, and that is the situation of Brandon Aiyuk. Many believed that during the 2026 NFL Draft he could have been used as trade bait; however, that did not happen, but John Lynch has not ruled out continuing to listen to offers.

“No new update right now,” Lynch told reporters when asked about the wide receiver status, per Ari Meirov. “Like I said earlier, I think it is the prudent thing to do (trade).

“He’s an extremely talented player, he’s been an extremely effective player in our league. The situation didn’t work itself out here, that’s not to say it cannot be rekindled somewhere else. We’d be happy to do something with anyone if the opportunity presented itself.”

Advertisement

Aiyuk did not see game action during 2025 after suffering a serious injury. In addition, his massive contract is another factor why the 49ers would be looking for a different destination for him. What will ultimately be his place going forward?

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Aiyuk’s contract situation

As of April 2026, Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation with the San Francisco 49ers has reached a critical inflection point following a tumultuous period. Although he signed a massive four-year, $120 million extension in August 2024, the relationship has soured significantly after Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL and subsequent friction with the front office.

Advertisement

Crucially, the 49ers voided his $27 million salary guarantees for 2026 late last year, citing his failure to fulfill contractual obligations. Following the 2026 NFL Draft this past weekend, General Manager John Lynch confirmed that while Aiyuk remains on the roster, the team is actively seeking a trade partner.

However, a move is more likely to occur after June 1st, as the dead money hit to the 49ers’ salary cap would drop from nearly $30 million to just over $8 million, effectively signaling the end of his tenure in San Francisco.

Are there any suitors for Aiyuk?

The Washington Commanders have maintained significant interest in landing the former All-Pro receiver to pair him with Jayden Daniels. While the 49ers would prefer a trade to salvage some value, reports indicate that the Commanders could take a swing in Brandon Aiyuk if 49ers release the WR, allowing them to secure a high-upside weapon without sacrificing draft assets.