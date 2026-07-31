Buccaneers reportedly aren’t happy with QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's public criticism of the Buccaneers may have created even more tension inside the organization.

Baker Mayfield’s contract dispute with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has taken another dramatic turn. After publicly criticizing the organization for failing to sign him to the long-term extension he wanted, the veteran quarterback may have created additional tension inside the franchise just weeks before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Mayfield recently admitted he felt “disrespected” by Tampa Bay’s contract offer and warned that passing on the opportunity to lock up their franchise quarterback would only make things more expensive in the future. He also confirmed he has ended negotiations and intends to play out the final year of his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Those comments generated widespread debate across the NFL, and now it appears they may not have been well received inside the Buccaneers’ organization.

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Buccaneers reportedly unhappy with Mayfield’s comments

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the relationship between the two sides has become increasingly strained following Baker Mayfield’s public remarks about his situation in Tampa.

“It almost feels like it’s Baker versus the team. Baker is not happy with them and they’re not happy with the way he spoke about the organization. That’s not great.”

The report suggests that while both sides remain focused on the upcoming season, the public nature of Mayfield’s criticism has created additional friction during an already complicated contract situation.

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What happened between Baker Mayfield and Bucs?

Adam Schefter also revealed an important detail regarding the negotiations. Tampa Bay did offer Mayfield a contract worth approximately $50 million per season, but the disagreement centered on the length of the deal rather than the annual salary. The Buccaneers reportedly wanted a two-year extension, while Mayfield was seeking a much longer commitment.

For now, neither side appears willing to revisit negotiations during the season. That means Mayfield is expected to play out the final year of his contract before testing free agency in 2027, where another strong campaign could make him one of the most sought-after quarterbacks on the market.