Baker Mayfield and Bucs’ one key disconnection that might have caused contractual impasse

Baker Mayfield wants one thing, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers another, and the misunderstanding could be the main reason as to why a deal wasn't reached.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached a contractual impasse. Both sides are not in good terms as they head to the quarterback’s final year. However, it seems it all might stem from a key misunderstanding between the parts.

Baker Mayfield’s had enough of the contract talks with the Buccaneers as he feels disrespected. However, it can all be traced back to what the QB feels is a two-year deal offered, and the team is actually offering a two-year extension.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers offered Baker Mayfield a two-year extension worth slightly over $100 million. This structure results in a $72.5 million “new-money” annual average when accounting for the previous $27.5 million in “old-money.”

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The contract dispute likely comes down to a difference in perspectives. Baker Mayfield focuses on the total average from signing and the Buccaneers evaluating the new-money average. In this scenario, a two-year extension worth over $100 million brings a new-money annual average value exceeding $50 million. Conversely, looking at the entire three-year commitment lowers the real average from the date of signing to $42.5 million.

There is no sign that any part will budge

The difference comes down to a few million, but also it relies on principle right now. Mayfield is emotionally hurt now. In fact, Mayfield warned the Buccaneers that they’ll regret this decision.

DRAMA – The Bucs not happy with the way Baker Mayfield spoke about the organization yesterday, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/ADLAQ5ZVIs — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 31, 2026

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If money talks are already difficult, money talks with feelings involved are even worse. Hence, it seems like this has turned into bad-blood negotiations. Hence, why they stalled.

The Bucs should consider paying Mayfield what he wants

The QB market isn’t hot right now. Good QBs are sealed by their franchises, not big names appear to be moving, and the prospects for next year still seem to raw to be trusted to be NFL QB1s.

Hence, Mayfield still has the leverage here. While the Bucs feel their offer was fair, if the QB doesn’t sign it, and there is no better alternative on the horizon, then the team should somewhat compromise.