The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to face the unknown after Tom Brady finally announced his retirement from the NFL. As a consequence, the franchise will definitely go into a massive rebuilding process.

Of course, the big question for themis at the quarterback position. Baker Mayfield has been named the starter, but the truth is there are many questions around this offense.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, the Buccaneers might let walk way their biggest star on the roster even with nine straight 1000-yard seasons in the NFL. First, Brady is gone. Then, it could be Mike Evans.

Buccaneers won’t give a contract extension to Mike Evans

The Buccaneers have officially decided not to extend the contract of Mike Evans. The wide receiver publicly said September 9th was the deadline to reach a deal and that won’t happen.

As a consequence, the star will play the last year on the agreement and then will become a free agent in 2024. Undoubtedly, he’ll be one of the most desired players on that date.

Evans signed a five-year, $82.5 million agreement in 2018. That’s why, entering the final stage of the deal, many experts thought the Bucs had to retain their star player.

Furthermore, even in this situation, general manager Jason Licht doesn’t plan to trade Mike Evans. Maybe, by the end of the season, the Bucs will make a final push depending on how things evolve in 2023.