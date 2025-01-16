Cal McNair, owner and CEO of the Houston Texans, is much more than a figure behind a football team. His perseverance and intelligence have led the popular NFL team to achieve great success and become a major powerhouse.

His story, woven with a passion for sports and a legacy of a business-minded family, reveals a man who has carved his own path in the stadiums, the world of business and the National Football League.

After the death of his father, who was the founder of the team, he took the reins of the franchise and faced the task of not only maintaining competitiveness in the league but also taking the McNair name to new heights.

What is Cal McNair’s net worth?

Today, with a net worth of around $4 billion, Cal McNair’s success is not only measured by victories on the field but also by his ability to transform a legacy into a renowned business force, as Insights Journal UK reported.

Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair walks across the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 08, 2023. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

His considerable fortune primarily comes from his leadership of the Texans, a franchise valued at around $6.1 billion. Additionally, his financial portfolio includes investments in the energy sector and real estate.

Under his leadership, the Texans have experienced significant growth, which has increased the value of the franchise. On-field success, combined with strategic business decisions, has strengthened its financial position.

Revenue streams such as ticket sales, official merchandise and sponsorships have been key to this growth. Outside of his business career, he is involved in philanthropic activities, supporting various charitable organizations.

McNair family’s legacy with the Houston Texans

Cal McNair, current principal owner, president and CEO of the Houston Texans, has been a key figure in the franchise since its inception. After the death of his father, Bob McNair, in 2018, he took on leadership roles.

Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair looks on during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023. (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

His work also included serving as vice president in 2008 and director of operations in 2012. In March 2024, he was named the principal owner of the team. The McNair legacy with the Texans is significant.

Bob acquired the franchise in 1999 for $600 million, and under his leadership, the team established itself as a solid presence in the NFL. After his passing, Cal continued his father’s vision, focusing on sporting success.

In terms of revenue, Forbes valued the Texans at $6.1 billion in 2024, ranking them as the 13th most valuable team in the NFL. In 2023, they were ranked as the sixth most profitable sports team.