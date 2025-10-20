Calais Campbell shares frustration after Cardinals suffer another one-score loss

The Arizona Cardinals loss the fifth consecutive game of the 2025 NFL season against the Green Bay Packers. Despite entering halftime up 13-6, the Cardinals couldn’t close out thee game and lost 27-23 after the Packers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Arizona demonstrated that it can compete without Kyler Murray, but once again it wasn’t enough to win. The Packers hit the gas in the second half and left State Farm Stadium with a win to improve to 4-1-1.

The Cardinals have lost every game by one possession, which is frustrating fans and even players.

Calais Campbell calls out Cardinals after loss to Packers

Veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell sent a strong message on Sunday. He shared his frustration with how the team has played this season, exhorting his teammates to do the job and secure wins.

Calais Campbell

“We’re in a repetition business. So, fight, do your job, play football. Find the way to win the ball game,” Campbell said. “I don’t know if much really needs to change other than making the plays when they matter at the (expletive) end of the game. Excuse me, I’m a little frustrated. That’s the only thing that needs to change. This team has a lot of fight, playing good football, just losing one-score ball games. And in this business, 70% of them come down to one score and you got to win most of those if you want to be a playoff team and we’re not doing that.”

The Cardinals enter their bye week 2-5 and last in the NFC West standings. They will return to action on Nov. 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. Jonathan Gannon and Co. have work to do to turn things around.