What’s Jake Paul’s record as a boxer ahead of bout against Anthony Joshua?

Jake Paul‘s initial intrusion in the boxing world has been so successful, that now he is facing one of the best heavyweights in the world in Anthony Joshua. However, with just few years of experience inside the squared circle, this will be by far the most challenging test for the YouTuber.

Paul is 12-1 in his boxing career. However, he has never faced an opponent like Joshua. This can be interpreted in many ways. First of all, he’s never faced someone as physically big and strong like Joshua. Also, Paul has never faced someone as polished as Joshua and as active.

Most of Paul’s fights have been against influencers, retired athletes (not boxers), or low-caliber, inactive, out-of-their-prime boxers. The only ‘active, in-his-prime‘ boxer he faced was Tommy Fury, which is his only loss to date.

Jake Paul has made massive improvements though

While you can question his resume, you can’t deny how much Paul has improved in his boxing skills. The video below shows a sharp, boxing technique that shows how much Paul has learned and crafted his skills.

Still, you can see some small flaws. In the end, no fighter is perfect. He loads his shots way too much and sometimes will leave his chin a bit in the air. However, it’s remarkable to load the shots like that and still have the speed he has. Love him or hate him, he takes it seriously.

What are Paul’s realistic chances to beat Joshua?

According to Vegas odds, Paul is around the +750 mark, which has an implied probability of 11.8% to hit. Essentially, according to the odds, Joshua will have 88.2% of chances of winning against Paul.

Realistically, if Paul beats Joshua, this might go as the biggest upset in boxing history. Paul has improved, but Joshua is regarded as one of the best pure heavyweights in recent memory. Joshua has an Olympic gold medal, has been a world champion and looks like a monster.