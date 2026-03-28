Cam Little knows his record with Jaguars could be broken sooner rather than later

November 2, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium was no ordinary day in the NFL. That’s where Cam Little drilled a 68-yard field goal for the Jacksonville Jaguars, setting a new league record. How long will it take to break it? According to the kicker himself, not much longer.

“Probably not long considering you look at guys like Brandon Aubrey, (Jake) Bates, (Harrison) Butker, those guys are freakin’ phenomenons,” Little said in a recent interview with The Schmo. “They’re gonna break that probably in no time, or I’ll break it again, so who knows.”

The kicker also reflected on that iconic moment—not just for his career, but for the history books: “We needed to put three points on the board,” he stated. “No, it was a long one, but I was excited about it.”

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While Little is confident his record won’t stand for long, the reality is it won’t be easy to surpass. In fact, his feat ended a 55-year drought, breaking a mark previously held by Tom Dempsey, who drilled a 63-yarder for the Saints back in 1970.

Cam Little #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A year of great kickers

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, the quest to break Cam Little’s staggering league record has become a primary focal point for fans and analysts alike. Leading the charge is Brandon Aubrey, the Dallas Cowboys‘ standout who has already proven his elite range with a career-long 66-yard connection.

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He is joined in this pursuit by Jake Bates of the Detroit Lions, who gained national attention after booming a 64-yard field goal, and the ever-reliable Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs, whose personal best stands at 62 yards.

While some might lean toward the raw power of younger legs or the precision of seasoned veterans, the league has never seen a more talented group of specialists capable of rewriting the history books from beyond midfield.