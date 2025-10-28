Cam Ward clarifies heated reaction to HC decision against Colts

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward was upset after interim head coach Mike McCoy decided to punt on a crucial fourth-and-3 from the Indianapolis’ 42-yard line during their Week 8 divisional matchup.

The decision was counterproductive after the ball only traveled 22 yards. The Colts put the ball in Jonathan Taylor’s hands, who broke free for an 80-yard touchdown that gave the Colts a 24-7 lead over the Titans.

Cameras spotted Ward unhappy with the decision, apparently mouthing bad words on the sideline.

Cam Ward apologizes for sideline outburst

Ward cleared up his reaction, explaining that he just wanted to win and see if they could get the first-and-10, not challenge his coach.

Cam Ward, rookie QB for the Tennessee Titans

“I think I’m a competitor,” he said. “Our whole offense is like that. Our whole defense is like that. … I just think the biggest thing is we want to be an aggressive team. Especially with the record we have right now, we have to be an aggressive team at the end of the season to get where we want to be. I just think it’s a missed opportunity for us as a team to get a first down and keep the drive moving,” he said. “We weren’t down that much at that time. So, we’re going to always support whatever decision is made, but at the end of the day, we shouldn’t put ourselves in that position. We should get the first down on third down.”

The Titans dropped to 1-7 and still look like one of the worst teams in the league. Their next challenge will be against the Los Angeles Chargers, who come off dominating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.