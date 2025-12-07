AFC South standings and playoff picture updated after Jaguars-Colts in 2025 NFL Week 14

Week 14 of the NFL featured one of the most attractive matchups of the week at EverBank Stadium, where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts in a game of great significance for the AFC South race.

After the decisive 36-19 victory by the Jaguars over the Colts, who were hit by Daniel Jones’ severe injury, the division is heating up, still awaiting the outcome of the Houston Texans’ visit to the Chiefs on SNF.

With this result, Trevor Lawrence’s team now has, according to the official NFL site, a 96% chance of securing a postseason spot. Undoubtedly, it turned out to be a pivotal game for Jacksonville, just a few weeks away from the end of the regular season.

For its part, the outlook is different for Shane Steichen’s team. The Colts had started the season surprising both fans and critics, but after the loss, their chances of securing a wild card spot dropped sharply to 56%.

Jourdan Lewis #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How does the division stand after the Jaguars vs Colts game?

After the big home win against the Colts, Trevor Lawrence’s team now dominates the AFC South, awaiting the outcome of the Texans vs. Chiefs game later. Meanwhile, with less impact, the Titans continue to sit in the last place of the division.

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4)

Indianapolis Colts (8-5)

Houston Texans (7-5)

Tennessee Titans (2-11)

AFC South: Week 15 showdowns

Week 15 presents a defining slate of games for the competitive AFC South, with multiple teams facing challenging matchups. The Jacksonville Jaguars remain at home, hosting the New York Jets on Sunday in a key inter-conference clash.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts face a difficult travel itinerary, heading West for a road game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Houston Texans return home to host the NFC’s Arizona Cardinals, while the Tennessee Titans have perhaps the toughest test, traveling to California to take on the NFC powerhouse San Francisco 49ers. These results will significantly impact the race for the AFC South crown.

