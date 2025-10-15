Trending topics:
nfl

Cam Ward issues strong warning to NFL after Brian Callahan’s firing

Tennessee Titans rookie QB Cam Ward is eager to prove he belongs.

By Ernesto Cova

Cameron Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesCameron Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans are off to a terrible start to the 2025 NFL season. The rookie quarterback has struggled to get things going, not only winning one game in six duels, but showing little to no improvement under Brian Callahan. 

The former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator was dismissed on Monday after the Titans lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-10, on Sunday. After a 1-5 record this season, Titans owner Amy Adams released Callahan in the team’s fifth power structure change in the past 34 months.

Ward was confident he could make an impact on the team when he got the hang of the league, but he will have to do so under a different coach.

Cam Ward issued strong warning to the NFL 

Talking with Michael Silver of The Athletic on Friday, Ward reflected on the rocky start to the campaign, giving himself an “F” grade. More than that, the 23-year-old quarterback sent a message to the rest of the league, warning it about what’s coming once he unlocks his potential.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans.

I’m not playing how I want to play right now,” he said. “So, once I play how I want to play, I think the league will be f—ed.”

In six games, Ward has posted 111 completions on 202 pass attempts, racking up 1,101 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions and 25 sacks. The Titans are one of the worst teams in the league, and nothing suggests they are going to turn things around soon.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
