Cam Ward’s work ethic might take him far in the NFL

Maturity could prove to be an asset in his second year in the NFL. Still, new Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh is confident that Cam Ward’s work ethic will take him far in this league.

“I try to observe people from afar, and Cam is there every day,” he said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “Obviously we can’t talk ball with him (because of NFL rules), but I can watch him interact with the people in the building.

“I think it is very impressive for a young man to walk through the building and know everybody by name from the janitors to the chefs to the trainers, and he addresses them by name. He is a really, really good man. I just think his head is on the right way, he has the right work ethic. I just don’t see him failing.”

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The best is yet to come

After a solid rookie campaign with the Tennessee Titans, Cam Ward is poised to take a significant leap in his second NFL season. In 2025, Ward recorded 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, showing flashes of the elite dual-threat potential that made him a first-round pick.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans.

To elevate these numbers in 2026, he will benefit from a modernized offense under new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. With his completion percentage sitting at 59.8% and having faced 55 sacks last year, Ward’s focus is on improving his pocket efficiency and quick decision-making.

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If the Titans successfully surround him with more playmakers in the upcoming draft, Ward has a clear path to becoming one of the league’s most productive young quarterbacks.

Daboll arrives to boost Ward

Another new face in Tennessee is offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The former Giants coach brings experience in developing quarterbacks, which has Saleh extremely excited.

“That’s going to be awesome,” Saleh said. “I’m sure they’ll bicker at each other every once in a while, and they’ll challenge each other often. But that is the exact temperament that you want out of your quarterback.”