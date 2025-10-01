NFL News: 49ers’ Robert Saleh provides clarity on incident involving Jaguars HC Liam Coen

At the conclusion of a tense matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, cameras captured a heated exchange between defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and head coach Liam Coen. Although Coen chose to remain silent about the incident at the game’s end, Saleh addressed the media the following day.

In a composed manner and determined to clear the air, Saleh delivered a decisive message regarding the situation with Jaguars‘ head coach, which put both individuals in a challenging position due to the footage and audio that surfaced from the official broadcast after the game.

“It’s all good. Whatever happened on Sunday doesn’t change how I feel. In my heart, I genuinely was trying to give a compliment. I own the fact that I probably used the wrong choice of words,” Saleh conveyed to the media, reflecting on the exchange.

Saleh elaborated: “However you want to word it. They are really, really good at putting their players in a position to be successful… Everyone in the league is trying to find every avenue they can. As a coach watching their tape, I recognized the hours they put in.“

Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan weighs in on the matter

As the 49ers prepare for their upcoming game this weekend, Shanahan chose to address the episode involving Saleh and Coen. Rather than dwelling on their misunderstanding, he humorously referenced the individuals who might outmatch Saleh in a physical confrontation.

“Just me… I’d probably bet on Dan Campbell over a lot of people. Saleh is too nice. Someone (Liam Coen) struck a chord the other day. I don’t think any fight is going on. It’s comical looking back on it now,” Shanahan remarked.

Looking ahead, the 49ers must focus on their next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, who recently secured a victory against the Indianapolis Colts and will be eager to capitalize on this momentum.

