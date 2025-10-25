Kyle Shanahan exposes the unfiltered reality of his ‘impulsive’ planning sessions with Robert Saleh

Kyle Shanahan didn’t hold back when describing how he and Robert Saleh, now reunited with the San Francisco 49ers, handle their weekly planning sessions. According to the head coach, there’s little structure to their collaboration. “No, we’re not very calculated like that,” Shanahan admitted. “It’s pretty impulsive. I’ll see something and I’ll scream.”

The 49ers coach painted a vivid picture of their dynamic ommunication. “I don’t text, I yell ‘Saleh,’ and he can hear me,” Shanahan joked. “Sometimes I’ll hear him yell my name, and sometimes I’ll get up and walk down there, or I’ll just ignore it.” That unfiltered approach, Shanahan explained, has become part of their rhythm and trust.

Their late-night sessions have become a cornerstone of the 49ers’ identity. “We’ll go into each other’s offices before we leave at night just to see what’s going on,” Shanahan told NBC. “Usually when I do that, I’ll tell my wife I’m about to leave in five minutes, but I stop by there and don’t leave for about an hour and a half.”

Saleh, for his part, echoed the mutual respect that fuels their partnership. “The 49ers felt right to me,” he told The Athletic. “It’s a championship organization, with an owner, GM, and head coach I respect so much. Watching the way they operate is such a helpful thing for me… And Kyle and I had already rebuilt a defense once, this was a chance for us to do it again.”

49ers players open up on Saleh’s impact

49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir described Saleh’s defensive vision. “It’s more than a game plan,” Lenoir said. “He doesn’t just game plan. He dissects. You know like in biology class, you’ve got the frog? You’ve got to open him up and see where his heart’s at. With Saleh, we’re going straight for the heart.”

George Kittle has also been vocal about how much Saleh’s return has lifted the team. “Saleh is the best signing we’ve ever had,” Kittle said after their win over the Falcons. “It’s not just how smart he is, but his juice. He’s inspirational. His energy is infectious every single day, and he gets our young guys ready.”

Brock Purdy added that the new dynamic between Shanahan and Saleh has made a visible difference on both sides of the ball. “Saleh brings a different kind of energy to the building, and he’s dialing it up,” Purdy said. “He’s really, really smart, and it’s helping us a lot.”