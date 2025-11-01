Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon reveals new information after Kyler Murray announced out vs Cowboys on MNF

It’s a week of bad news for the Arizona Cardinals as their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, was ruled out of the team’s Monday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the offense also got a new piece of vital information, as the running game was clarified by Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon stated that Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight will be the starting running back on Monday Night Football. Hence, he will be in charge of doing the damage against the Cowboys. Michael Carter was released, so the only other active running back on the roster is Emari Demercado.

The first running back on the team was James Conner, who suffered a season-ending injury. Then, backup RB Trey Benson also got injured. Demercado had his chance to make a mark but a key mistake relegated him in the pecking order. Now, it’s Knight the one in charge of the backfield.

Jacoby Brissett will be under center again

While Kyler Murray remains out, it’s Brissett the one under center. In all fairness, the offense hasn’t looked bad with Brissett. As a matter of fact, Kyler Murray’s play wasn’t as good so Brissett’s recklessness actually makes the team somewhat dangerous.

The Cowboys’ defense is very bad, so if Brissett avoids turning the ball over, the Cardinals could very well have a chance against Dallas to get a primetime win. With Brissett, the Cardinals have scored 23 or more points in every single game.

Arizona might be close to a tanking season

Jonathan Gannon was hired because of his defensive genius. However, the team is in the third year of his tenure, and the Cardinals don’t look good at all. In fact, they’ve allowed 22 or more points in five of the seven games played by the team this season.

If they lose this game, the playoffs are basically impossible to reach. Then, the team would likely want to tank to get the best pick possible for the upcoming season.