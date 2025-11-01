Brian Schottenheimer makes major revelation ahead of MNF clash between Cowboys and Cardinals

Bouncing back from a loss in the NFL is imperative, but it can become a tricky challenge when you don’t know exactly which opponent you’ll be facing. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium next Monday, but Brian Schottenheimer admitted to being puzzled by his opponent’s decision to change quarterbacks.

For a moment, it appeared that Jonathan Gannon’s team would be led by Kyler Murray. However, it was ultimately confirmed that veteran Jacoby Brissett will get the start for the Cardinals, forcing the Cowboys to adjust their game plan accordingly.

“We’ve been preparing for Kyler, but we also had plans and knew that we could be facing Jacoby. The big thing about Jacoby is that he’s an incredible leader and a powerful passer,” the head coach stated via Nick Harris.

No matter who ultimately leads the offense for their opponent, one thing is clear: Dallas needs to secure a win at home. A victory would put the Cowboys right back in the race for the NFC East — or at least keep them in strong contention for a Wild Card spot.

Dak Prescott #4 signals to CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Win or win

Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals has quickly become a must-win for the Dallas Cowboys if they hope to remain legitimate contenders in the NFC. Currently sitting at a precarious 3-4-1 record and trailing the NFC East-leading Eagles (6-2), another loss is simply not an option.

A defeat to the 2-5 Cardinals—who are on a five-game losing streak but have kept all those losses within four points—would drop Dallas to a disastrous 3-5-1, shrinking their already low playoff probability (currently estimated around 24%).

With an unforgiving schedule looming post-bye, Dak Prescott and the offense must recapture their early-season form against a Cardinals defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league. For Dallas, this is about more than just a victory; it’s about proving they belong in the postseason conversation before the door slams shut.

When and where will the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game be played?

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, November 3rd, for a crucial Week 9 matchup. The game will be played under the bright lights of prime time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET (7:15 PM CT).

