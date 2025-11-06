Cardinals make intriguing move after placing Kyler Murray on IR

It’s been a busy few days at the Arizona Cardinals’ facilities, as the team decided to place its star quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve, giving Jacoby Brissett the nod once again as QB1. Up next for Jonathan Gannon’s team are the Seattle Seahawks.

Due to the injury currently affecting Murray, the team decided to act quickly and finalized the signing of veteran Jeff Driskel, who joins the Cardinals’ practice squad. The backup quarterback role will be filled by Kedon Slovis.

The news was confirmed by insider Bo Brack, who reported the move through his official X account (formerly Twitter). It’s an interesting decision by a team that still hasn’t given up hope of earning a Wild Card spot.

“The Arizona Cardinals have signed vet QB Jeff Driskel to the practice squad. Driskel becomes the Cards third QB behind Jacoby Brissett & Kedon Slovis with Kyler Murray on IR,” he reported via @BoBrack.

Jeff Driskel #16 of the Washington Commanders.

Driskel’s experience in the NFL

Quarterback Jeff Driskel is a well-traveled veteran who has carved out a lengthy career primarily as a dependable backup before rejoining the Arizona Cardinals. Since being drafted in 2016, Driskel has been on eight different NFL rosters, including stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans.

He made his most extensive appearances with the Bengals and Lions, combining for eight starts in 2018 and 2019, and possesses valuable experience in several offensive systems. His career stat line reflects the typical journey of a reliable depth QB, accumulating 2,394 passing yards and 16 touchdowns across 25 games played.

Brissett back in the starting role

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is once again stepping into the starter role for the Arizona Cardinals, a familiar position after the team placed Kyler Murray on Injured Reserve with a lingering foot injury.

Brissett has already proven effective in the offense, leading the team to a recent upset win and averaging a higher point total in his starts than the season average. Now, he faces a crucial test as the undisputed signal-caller, traveling to face a formidable NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, at Lumen Field. Brissett’s experience and low interception rate (just one interception this season) will be vital as the Cardinals look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

