NY Rangers reportedly tiptoe around the future of $11.6 million star on Mike Sullivan’s team

The puck definitely hasn’t bounced the New York Rangers’ way during Mike Sullivan’s first year in Manhattan. With the Broadway Blueshirts spiraling out of control in the NHL, a report suggests they are taking their time before rushing to a decision on Artemi Panarin’s future.

As things stand, the best option for New York to get back on track may be to part ways with its most valuable assets. Simply put, GM Chris Drury and the front office may have to put up the garage sale sign outside Madison Square Garden.

With that in mind, there is one clear trade candidate who could soon be packing his bags in the Big Apple: Panarin. Though a fan favorite, his contract situation—combined with the team’s ongoing struggles in recent NHL seasons—has put the Rangers between a rock and a hard place.

However, there is still a long ways ahead of the NHL trade deadline (March 6th), so Sullivan and the Rangers—though urged, are not hitting the panic button just yet. According to a report around the league, the brass in New York has yet to approach Panarin about a potential move. Considering Panarin’s deal includes a full no movement clause (NMC), that’s one hurdle the Rangers must clear sooner or later.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the Rangers.

“My understanding after speaking to a league source on Tuesday is that the Rangers have yet to approach Panarin about his willingness to waive the NMC or his preferred destinations,” The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano reported. “The [Rangers] have yet to make any final decisions.”

Panarin’s contract situation

Signed to a seven-year, $81.5 million contract ($11.64 million in average annual value) in the summer of 2019, Panarin is currently playing his final season with the Rangers.

As things stand, all signs indicate he will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1—unless the Rangers can identify a trade destination for which the Russian star is willing to waive his no-movement clause.

The other possibility is Panarin re-signing in the Big Apple, but with him turning 35 next season and the Blueshirts trending toward lottery-pick territory, fans in New York City shouldn’t hold their breath.

Rangers could hit reset

When all else fails, it may be time to hit the reset button. For the Rangers, that appears to be the case. It’s a tough pill to swallow for an organization that reached the Eastern Conference Final just two seasons ago. However, nothing seems to be working right now for New York, and the sooner the Blueshirts accept that reality, the easier it may be to begin a rebuilding phase.

That’s far easier said than done, and the fact that two-time Stanley Cup–winning head coach Sullivan hasn’t been around long enough to visit every attraction during his time in New York City only makes the situation more complicated. Things are never simple in the City That Never Sleeps, and Panarin’s situation is not the exception.

