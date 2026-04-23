Carson Beck and other offensive players still on the board after Day 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

The first day of one of the most anticipated events for fans came to an end with several surprises in the 2026 NFL Draft, but what matters is that it still has offensive prospects yet to be selected, such as Carson Beck. This is the list of offensive players who remained on the board:

QB Carson Beck

QB Drew Allar

QB Garrett Nussmeier

RB Mike Washington

WR Denzel Boston

WR Antonio Williams

WR Zachariah Branch

WR Germie Bernard

WR Ted Hurst

TE Eli Stowers

OL Chase Bisontis

OL Gennings Dunker

Beck should appeal to coaches looking for a high-end game manager for the QB1-QB2 role. The 6-foot-4, 233-pounder logged 43 starts in six college seasons, displaying pinpoint accuracy and touch as a rhythm passer from the pocket.

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Carson Beck #11.

What positions Beck as a good prospect

Beck routinely delivered in big moments for Miami and Georgia, and those winning plays should translate into solid late-game play as a pro. With a polished game that had been honed in pro-style offensive schemes, particularly his ability to operate from under center and execute various play fakes, Beck is prepared and ready to make his mark at the next level.

What is coming on day 2

In the NFL Draft, we saw trades between division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, pulled one off, as did the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. Ty Simpson came off the board much earlier than anyone anticipated, and 32 players began their NFL journeys.

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However, there were still six more rounds remaining, with over 200 players yet to be drafted. That meant there was a lot of talent left on the board. That started with Jermod McCoy, considered one of the top cornerbacks in the entire draft. But McCoy faced serious injury questions in the past few days, stemming from an ACL surgery prior to this season.

Other top talents included Washington WR Denzel Boston, Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who could come off the board early on Friday night.