While the NFL‘s biggest game is always exciting by itself, there are countless reasons that make Super Bowl LIX even more attractive. For Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz, it will probably feel special due to his history with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After making an impression with North Dakota State in college, Wentz had an exciting start to his NFL career in Philadelphia, where got drafted with the second overall pick in 2016. However, his time in the City of Brotherly Love didn’t end as expected, with the Eagles trading Wentz in 2021 after deciding to move forward with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback.

Just a few days before facing his former team in Super Bowl LIX, Wentz admitted that his departure from Philly wasn’t easy, but also made it clear that he’s grateful for his time in that city.

“Obviously, it was a tough ending, without a doubt,” Wentz said Monday, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP. “It was the COVID year, too, so everything about it was just weird the way it kind of unfolded. A lot of great memories. Buying my first house, getting married. Those are the things in life. I had my first kid when we were living in Philly.

Carson Wentz of the North Dakota State Bison holds up a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

“A lot of great memories, a lot of good times. Winning the Super Bowl was amazing. A lot of memories and friendships that I’ll have the rest of my life. There are definitely no hard feelings. You wish it would have went a different way, all those things. But you can’t really kind of have any regrets on that front.”

Serious injury ended Wentz’s promising start in the NFL with the Eagles

When the Eagles drafted Wentz in 2016, the expectations were through the roof. The North Carolina native entered the NFL as one of the best prospects from his class after a sensational stint with the Bison, and he immediately gave Philly reasons for optimism.

On the back of a promising rookie season, Wentz took even bigger steps in his second year, leading a high-flying Eagles offense to make a case for the NFL MVP award. However, a serious knee injury changed everything.

In Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season, Wentz suffered a torn ACL, which proved to be a turning point in his career. He missed the rest of the season, watching from the sidelines how Nick Foles led the team to Super Bowl glory.

Even though then Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gave him back the starting job when he recovered, things were never the same for Wentz. In 2020, the Eagles used a second round pick to get Hurts, who ended up being promoted to QB1 later in the year.

Jalen Hurts #2 and Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles speak during warmups prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Eagles 30-16.

From NFL MVP candidate to backup journeyman

Wentz hoped to get his career back on track with a trade to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. But only a year later, he found himself on a new team as he was sent to the Washington Commanders.

His stint in the capital city didn’t go to plan either, as a fractured finger almost gave Taylor Heinicke the chance to bench him. Wentz, however, failed to deliver in the final stretch of the campaign, and the Commanders ended up releasing him after failing to make the NFL playoffs.

2023 saw Wentz without a team for months, until the Los Angeles Rams called him to serve as Matthew Stafford’s backup in November. Months later, and with no chances to aspire for a starting job, Wentz accepted his new reality in the NFL by joining the Chiefs to be Patrick Mahomes’ backup in 2024.

Wentz’s opportunity to celebrate in a different role

It wasn’t until the 2024 NFL regular season finale, and with the AFC’s No. 1 seed already secured, that Andy Reid decided to give Wentz a chance. The veteran quarterback went 10-of-17 for 98 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers but got sacked four times as the Chiefs suffered a blowout, 38-0 loss to the Denver Broncos.

At 32, Wentz may not be exactly at the position he imagined when he entered the NFL or when he shone as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. Still, a Chiefs win against his former team on Sunday could see him get a second Super Bowl ring.