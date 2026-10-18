Why isn’t Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Cowboys in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers will be without Josh Jacobs when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The veteran running back remains unavailable because of his status on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List, although the league has confirmed that he will be removed from the list on Monday, October 19, making him eligible to return in Week 7.

Jacobs was placed on the exempt list on August 30 while the NFL investigated a legal case stemming from an incident in Wisconsin in May. He pleaded no contest in September to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property. The league’s investigation under its Personal Conduct Policy remains ongoing, meaning his removal from the list does not necessarily end the possibility of further discipline.

The timing of the NFL’s decision means Jacobs will miss the Packers’ first six games of the season, including Sunday’s matchup against Dallas. Green Bay has had to rely on its other running backs during his absence, but the potential return of its starting back next week would provide an important boost to an offense that has missed his production.

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When can Josh Jacobs return to the Packers?

The NFL announced on October 16 that Jacobs would be removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt List on October 19. That makes him eligible to play when Green Bay visits the Detroit Lions in Week 7, but eligibility does not guarantee that he will immediately return to the lineup. The Packers will still need to determine his role and prepare him for game action after an extended absence.

The main uncertainty is whether the NFL will impose a suspension following its investigation. The league has not announced a final disciplinary decision, and the review will continue even after Jacobs leaves the exempt list. The time he spent on the list could count toward a future suspension, but the NFL has not confirmed whether that will be the outcome or whether additional games will be required.

For now, Jacobs remains unavailable against the Cowboys, and Green Bay must continue without one of its leading offensive weapons. His potential return against Detroit gives the Packers a target date to work toward, but the ongoing league investigation means questions remain. Until the NFL announces its final decision, Jacobs’ Week 7 availability and longer-term status will be worth monitoring.

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