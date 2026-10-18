Why isn’t Micah Parsons playing today for Packers vs Cowboys in 2026 NFL Week 6?

The Green Bay Packers will be without Micah Parsons when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The star pass rusher is still recovering from a serious knee injury, preventing him from making his long-awaited return against his former team at Lambeau Field.

Parsons tore his ACL in his left knee during a December 2025 game against the Denver Broncos and also required meniscus surgery. He has remained on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) throughout his rehabilitation, meaning he has not yet been medically cleared to return to practice. Although he initially identified the Cowboys matchup as a realistic target for his comeback, that timeline has now passed.

There has been some encouraging progress, however. Parsons has been seen running at the Packers’ facilities as he continues his rehabilitation, but he has not resumed full practices with the team. Head coach Matt LaFleur has indicated that Parsons is getting closer, although the medical staff has not yet given him the green light to return to the field.

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How Close Is Micah Parsons to Returning?

LaFleur provided an update on Parsons’ recovery earlier in the week, making clear that the next step depends on medical clearance. “As soon as they give us the green light, he’ll be out there,” the coach said. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I think we’re getting closer.” The Packers are monitoring his progress carefully before allowing him to resume football activities.

Running at the team’s facilities is a positive sign that Parsons is continuing to work toward a return, but it does not mean he is ready to play. The Packers need to make sure the surgically repaired knee has regained sufficient strength and stamina, including matching the other leg, before he can handle the demands of NFL practices and games. He must also get back on the practice field and build up his conditioning before making his season debut.

Green Bay has not announced a firm return date, and his absence could extend beyond October if the necessary clearance and practice progression take longer than expected. The Packers remain hopeful that Parsons can return this month, but Week 6 against Dallas will come too soon. Until he resumes practicing, his exact timetable will remain uncertain, leaving Green Bay to continue without one of its most important defensive players.