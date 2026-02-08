Celebrities spotted at Super Bowl LX: Who was seen at the Big Game?

Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara wasn’t just a clash of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on the field — it became a stage for star power off it. As fans poured into Levi’s Stadium, familiar faces from music, film and sports filtered through the crowd.

Celebrities arrived throughout Super Bowl week, walking red carpets and attending sold‑out parties across the Bay Area before settling into suites and sidelines. The mix of VIP attendees highlighted how this event has grown into a magnet for entertainment heavyweights.

Between pre‑game festivities and the kickoff anthem, social feeds lit up with snapshots of stars like Jay‑Z, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, underscoring that in addition to the gridiron battle, the Big Game also doubled as one of the most photographed celebrity gatherings of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Famous faces in the stands: Who watched the Seahawks vs. Patriots?

Among those seen enjoying the action was reality and media personality Kim Kardashian, who shared VIP suite moments alongside Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, turning heads with a public appearance that added a personal subplot to Super Bowl weekend.

Music legend Paul McCartney, beloved for his Beatles legacy, and Sofia Vergara, bringing a mix of glamour and charisma to the stands, also drew attention. Jay‑Z attended with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, blending family time with star power, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan added a dash of Hollywood presence to the celebrity tableau.

Advertisement

Chris Pratt and Jon Bon Jovi at the Super Bowl LX (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images — Rich Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Advertisement

Notably, Chris Pratt and Jon Bon Jovi had roles beyond spectating: both stars presented the teams as part of the pregame ceremonies. Pratt, a known Seahawks fan, and Bon Jovi, long associated with the Patriots, brought extra energy and fanfare to the introductions, creating memorable moments before the kickoff.

Advertisement

Overall, Super Bowl LX showcased how the Big Game has evolved into a multi‑layered event — part sporting showdown, part cultural festival and fully a magnet for A‑list attendees. From sideline sightings to VIP suites and pregame ceremonies, the mix of personalities made the day as star-studded off the field as it was competitive on it.