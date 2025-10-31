Chargers could trade for Saints player, but it’s not Alvin Kamara

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be an active team ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. The AFC West team has suffered multiple injuries this season that have left the team in a complex position.

While they remain competitive, the Chargers could still make one or two moves to bolster their ranks and challenge for more than a playoff spot. After acquiring pass rusher Odafe Oweh a couple of weeks ago, they might be plotting their next move.

The New Orleans Saints have been mentioned as a potential trade partner for the Chargers, with Alvin Kamara taking all the spotlights when it comes to trade ideas.

Los Angeles lost Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris for the rest of the season, but second-year running back Kimani Vidal has taken over, putting the Kamara rumors to rest.

Chargers could target Saints’ offensive lineman

Jim Harbaugh’s team has been known for having strong offensive lines. They could add a Saints veteran to improve that position group for the rest of the season. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles could trade for Cesar Ruiz.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The sense is the Saints will at least listen to offers on certain players. Teams I’ve spoken to are under the impression that guard Cesar Ruiz might be available at the right price,“ Fowler wrote.

Ruiz, a former 2020 first-round pick, has allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 2025. The Saints aren’t a competitive team at the moment and many think they should blow it up and start a rebuild. This could be the beginning of that.