NFL legend Tom Brady gets real about his first impressions of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes the first time they met

The Kansas City Chiefs had already established themselves as a growing force in the NFL before a disappointing 2025 season, having built a modern dynasty marked by repeated appearances in the AFC Championship Game during the Patrick Mahomes era. One of the defining moments of that rise came in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, when the Chiefs faced Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in what is widely regarded as one of the most iconic postseason matchups of the era.

That game not only helped launch Kansas City’s sustained success but also introduced Mahomes to the league’s biggest stage against the quarterback many consider the greatest of all time. The matchup was generational in talent, but it was also defined by mutual respect and admiration, particularly from Brady toward the young Chiefs star.

During a recent storytelling segment with FOX Sports, Brady reflected on that season and the impression Mahomes made on him from afar. He praised Kansas City’s overall performance and highlighted Mahomes’ leadership beyond his play on the field.

“They had a great season,” Brady said. “The Chiefs were the No. 1 seed, and Patrick Mahomes was phenomenal the entire year. What stood out to me wasn’t just his style of play, it was how he handled himself. After tough losses, he answered questions the right way, and after big wins, he always credited his teammates and coaches. That matters to me as a leader.”

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Patrick Mahomes.

Brady’s Patriots ultimately defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in an overtime thriller at Arrowhead Stadium, a loss many now view as the starting point of Kansas City’s long-term dominance. Despite the intensity of the moment, Brady recalled feeling compelled to personally acknowledge Mahomes after the game. “We were celebrating on the field, and I didn’t get a chance to see Patrick,” Brady said. “After the trophy presentation, I told myself I wanted to go over and congratulate him and tell him what I thought of his season.”

Brady’s admiration and message to Mahomes

Brady explained that he went out of his way to find Mahomes near the Chiefs’ locker room area, even asking team personnel for help locating him. The seven time Super Bowl champion emphasized that the interaction was intentional and meaningful.

“I walked into the locker room just to tell him, ‘You’re a great young player, you’re doing everything the right way, and you have a bright future,’” Brady said. “I told him I believed he was going to win a lot of Super Bowls.”

Those words proved prophetic. Mahomes went on to establish himself as one of the defining players of his generation in the NFL, becoming a multiple-time Super Bowl champion and the centerpiece of Kansas City’s sustained success. The AFC Championship Game has since frequently featured either the Patriots or the Chiefs, reinforcing the symbolic passing of the torch that began on that January night in 2018.

