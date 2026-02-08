Charlie Puth’s profile: Who is the singer behind the Super Bowl LX national anthem?

The Super Bowl LX pregame show drew millions of eyes not only to the field but also to the stage where a familiar voice carried the weight of the national anthem. Charlie Puth brought both pop sensibility and emotional depth to the moment.

He has built a reputation for blending contemporary pop with soulful melodies, earning Grammy nods and a global fanbase. His music often bridges intimate storytelling with stadium-ready hooks, making him a fitting choice.

Beyond the anthem itself, his presence reflects a merging of music and spectacle that defines the modern Super Bowl experience. Fans and viewers were poised to witness how his artistry would shape the tone of a night defined by sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What role did Charlie Puth play in the Super Bowl LX pregame show?

At the Super Bowl LX pregame show in Santa Clara, Charlie Puth was selected to perform the national anthem of the United States, “The Star‑Spangled Banner”, a role that traditionally opens the NFL’s biggest game of the year and sets the tone for the televised festivities.

Charlie Puth during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In preparing for the anthem, he spoke about approaching the piece with both technical precision and emotional intent — noting its musical difficulty and his desire to convey inspiration through his rendition. His role at Super Bowl LX placed him among a select group of artists chosen to bring live music to one of the most‑watched sporting events in the world.

Advertisement

see also Who is Coco Jones? Age, height, career and all about the Super Bowl LX pregame performer

Who is Charlie Puth?

Charlie Puth is an American singer, songwriter and producer whose career began long before mainstream radio calls his name. Born Charles Otto Puth in Rumson, New Jersey, he first gained visibility by posting music and covers on YouTube as a teenager, where his natural musicianship started to draw attention.

Advertisement

His early musical training included piano studies from a young age and later formal education in music production and performance, giving him a foundation in both songwriting and engineering. This background helped him blend catchy pop hooks with polished, layered production in his own work.

He has become a fixture in pop music over the last decade, known for writing, producing, and performing songs that pair melodic songwriting with emotional lyricism, earning him both commercial success and critical recognition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How old is Charlie Puth?

Charlie Puth was born on December 2, 1991, which makes him 34 years old in 2026. His age places him firmly in the generation of artists who came of age during the rise of social media and digital music platforms.

Charlie Puth performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey (Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Advertisement

By his early thirties, he has already logged years of chart success, collaborations, and creative evolution, balancing mainstream hits with personal projects that reflect his musical depth.

Advertisement

How many Grammys does Charlie Puth have?

Throughout his career, Charlie Puth has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, particularly for his work on major hits like “See You Again”, the heartfelt tribute single he collaborated on with Wiz Khalifa.

Advertisement

Although he’s received four nominations, he has not yet taken home a Grammy trophy. These noms, however, reflect his peers’ recognition of both his vocal talents and his songwriting and production abilities across multiple projects over the years.

What is Charlie Puth’s most popular song?

Charlie Puth’s most universally recognized song is “See You Again”, his collaboration with rapper Wiz Khalifa for the Furious 7 soundtrack. Released in 2015 as a tribute to the late actor Paul Walker, the song spent weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the best‑selling singles of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The emotional resonance of the track, paired with its massive streaming and sales figures, helped solidify his status as a global pop artist with both commercial and cultural impact.

Charlie Puth’s career highlights

Breakout with “See You Again” (2015) | Puth co-wrote and performed this tribute to Furious 7 star Paul Walker alongside Wiz Khalifa. The song topped charts worldwide and earned multiple Grammy nominations, establishing him as a global pop sensation.

Advertisement

Debut album Nine Track Mind (2016) | Featuring hits like “One Call Away” and “Marvin Gaye,” the album showcased Puth’s ability to blend catchy pop melodies with heartfelt lyrics, proving his versatility as a singer-songwriter.

Advertisement

Grammy nominations | Puth has received four Grammy nods, including recognition for both songwriting and vocal performances, highlighting his impact and respect within the music industry despite not yet winning.

Advertisement

Second album Voicenotes (2018) | This record marked a creative evolution, with Puth producing and co-writing most tracks. Singles like “Attention” and “How Long” blended contemporary pop with R&B influences, solidifying his reputation as a mature artist.

Performances at major events | Puth has performed on global stages including the Super Bowl LX pregame show, award shows, and international tours, cementing his presence as a live performer capable of connecting with millions.

Advertisement

Advertisement