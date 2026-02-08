Who is Coco Jones? Age, height, career and all about the Super Bowl LX pregame performer

Coco Jones has steadily shifted from early Disney days to a defining role in contemporary R&B and pop culture. Born in South Carolina, she began performing as a child and eventually balanced acting with a blossoming music career.

She earned critical acclaim with her Grammy-winning work and breakthrough album, establishing her as one of her generation’s most dynamic voices. Her sound, rooted in soul and modern R&B, has resonated with fans and critics alike across tours and major appearances.

This arc brings her to one of live music’s largest stages: the Super Bowl LX pregame show at Levi’s Stadium. She stands among a lineup that blends tradition and contemporary flair, marking her evolution from rising artist to a presence in global sporting culture.

What role did Coco Jones play in Super Bowl LX?

At the Super Bowl LX pregame festivities on February 8, Grammy-winning artist Coco Jones took on one of the event’s most distinguished musical roles: performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Coco Jones performs during the Super Bowl LX (Source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The song is often referred to as the Black national anthem. Her performance wasn’t just a showcase of vocal talent; it was positioned as a cultural and symbolic moment in the pregame sequence that included other celebrated artists.

Alongside Charlie Puth’s rendition of the national anthem and Brandi Carlile’s “America the Beautiful”, her contribution helped frame a broader narrative of heritage, unity and celebration before the Patriots and Seahawks game began.

How old is Coco Jones?

Courtney Michaela Ann “Coco” Jones was born on January 4, 1998, in Columbia, South Carolina, making her 28 years old as of 2026. Her journey from child performer to a defining voice in R&B and pop culture has unfolded across nearly two decades, blending early roles on Disney projects with mainstream chart success.

How tall is Coco Jones?

Standing around 5 feet 9–10 inches (about 175–178 cm) tall, Coco Jones carries a striking stage and screen presence that complements her artistic versatility. Whether she’s commanding attention on camera or performing live in front of thousands, her height adds to her confident, poised image in both music and acting spheres.

Coco Jones during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference (Source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Is Coco Jones single? Her love life

For much of her career, Coco Jones kept her romantic life private, choosing to focus public attention on her work and artistic journey rather than her relationships. That changed in July 2025 when she and NBA star Donovan Mitchell announced their engagement, marking a major personal milestone after approximately two years of dating.

In early 2026, she talked about the experience with a mix of humor and reflection, joking that committing to Mitchell was like signing “the biggest contract” of her life. Their public appearances together reflect a balance between high-profile visibility and efforts to keep much of their personal celebration intimate.

Coco Jones’ family and close friends

Born to a musically inclined family — her mother, Javonda Jones, is a session vocalist, and her father, Mike Jones, is a former NFL player — Coco’s upbringing blended performance with discipline.

Raised in Lebanon, Tennessee, she grew up alongside siblings Mike Jones Jr., Aja and Steven, a tight-knit group that has remained supportive as her career entered national and global visibility.

This family dynamic, where creativity and athleticism coexisted, helped form her work ethic and artistic perspective — something she references in interviews about how early performances, like singing “America the Beautiful” in kindergarten, felt natural long before fame arrived.

At what age did Coco Jones start acting and singing?

Coco Jones’ affinity for performance emerged early. Raised in a musically engaged household, she began singing publicly as a child and was already auditioning for television roles by age nine.

Coco Jones during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference (Source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Her first notable exposure came through Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing (2010–11), where she gained visibility among young audiences. From there, she transitioned into Disney Channel projects, including So Random! and Good Luck Charlie, before earning her breakout role as Roxanne “Roxy” Andrews in the Disney musical Let It Shine (2012).

Those early acting and music opportunities laid the groundwork for her dual-track career, one that ultimately looped back to music with renewed focus, leading to chart success and industry accolades in the 2020s.

Coco Jones’ career highlights

Disney Channel breakthrough (2012) — Her starring role as Roxanne “Roxy” Andrews in Let It Shine introduced her to a global youth audience, showcasing both her acting ability and vocal power in one of the network’s most-watched original films.

Industry setback and independent era (mid-2010s) — After being released from her first major label, Jones spent years refining her sound independently, building resilience and creative control outside the traditional pop machine.

Def Jam signing and musical resurgence (2022) — Joining High Standardz and Def Jam Recordings marked a turning point, leading to the acclaimed EP What I Didn’t Tell You and renewed industry attention around her R&B direction.

Breakthrough single “ICU” and Grammy recognition (2024) — The emotional ballad became her first major chart success and earned Best R&B Performance at the Grammy Awards, solidifying her place among contemporary R&B voices.

Debut studio album and expanded visibility (2025) — Why Not More? confirmed her artistic momentum with critical praise, award nominations, and broader touring exposure, while her acting role in Bel-Air strengthened her crossover appeal.

Super Bowl LX pregame stage (2026) — Performing in one of the world’s most watched sporting events signaled a new level of cultural presence, positioning Jones not just as an R&B star, but as a global mainstream performer.