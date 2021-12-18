Chicago Bears take on Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Chicago for the Week 15 in the 2021-22 NFL season. This is a NFC North Division game. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the Week 15 in the 2021-22 NFL Season

Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 15 of the 2021-22 NFL season. This game will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago. A big shot game for the home team after a close call against the Packers. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Bears have no hope of playing in the playoffs with a 4-9-0 record in the third spot of the NFC North. The last two weeks the team lost to Caridnals 22-33 and Packers 30-45. That last loss to the Packers was an exciting game where at one point the Bears took the lead on the scoreboard.

Minnesota Vikings won against the Steelers in Week 14 at home 36-28 to end a two-week losing streak against 49ers 26-34 and Detroit Lions 27-29. Before that win, The Vikings haven't won a home game since Week 11 against division leaders Green Bay Packers.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Date

Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings play for the Week 15 in 2021-22 NFL on Monday, December 20 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The home team is in a difficult situation where any victory is important but it is highly unlikely that they will be able to play in the playoffs this season.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings at the 2021-22 NFL

This game for the Week 15 in the 2021-22 NFL, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at the Soldier Field in Chicago on Monday, December 20, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free trials) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App, NFL League Pass

