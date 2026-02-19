Chiefs and Andy Reid could release Patrick Mahomes teammate in major salary cap saving move for 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid enter the 2026 offseason facing familiar expectations: contend for another Super Bowl while navigating a tightening salary cap. After another deep playoff run, the front office led by Brett Veach must balance roster continuity with financial flexibility to keep the championship window open around Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City’s offensive core remains one of the NFL’s most recognizable units. Mahomes continues to anchor the offense, while Travis Kelce’s leadership and postseason reliability will remain invaluable if the tight end chooses to return. That’s why protecting the quarterback will be a central priority as roster decisions loom.

Salary cap management, however, will shape many of the Chiefs’ upcoming moves. With key extensions, depth concerns, and future planning in play, Kansas City may be forced to make difficult decisions involving veteran contracts in order to maintain roster balance and long-term sustainability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiefs could release Jawaan Taylor to create cap space

Jesse Newell of The Athletic believes one move is increasingly inevitable as the Kansas City Chiefs look to create financial breathing room along the offensive line. Jawaan Taylor might be released.

“This one seems like a formality at this point. The Chiefs can save $20 million against the cap by cutting Taylor, who seems destined for a change of scenery at age 28. Kansas City also has a suitable replacement in-house. Jaylon Moore, who signed a two-year free-agent deal last offseason, can easily slide over to right tackle with 2025 first-rounder Josh Simmons securing the left side.”

Advertisement

If the Chiefs proceed with the move, it would signal confidence in their internal depth while freeing significant resources to reinforce other areas of the roster. For a team built to contend annually, strategic financial decisions like this could prove just as important as any big splash signing.

Advertisement