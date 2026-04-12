Chiefs, Andy Reid keep 2026 NFL Draft plans shrouded in mystery

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a rare opportunity, and just as much mystery. Holding the No. 9 overall pick, the Chiefs find themselves in unfamiliar territory after years of sustained success.

With Patrick Mahomes leading deep playoff runs almost every season, top-10 selections have been out of reach, making this moment particularly valuable for a franchise that rarely gets access to elite draft talent. That rarity has only added to the intrigue surrounding general manager Brett Veach’s strategy. According to draft analyst Matt Miller, there is little clarity around what the Chiefs plan to do.

“In talking to sources both in Kansas City and around the league, there seems to be no strong indicator of where the Chiefs will go with either of their first-round picks. The Chiefs will see how the board falls and have needs at core positions such as offensive tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback. A hot name to watch at corner is Jermod McCoy if he makes it to No. 9.”

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Chiefs embracing uncertainty ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

That ambiguity may not be accidental. Brett Veach has built a reputation for operating quietly, and in this cycle, the Chiefs appear to be sending mixed signals.

By avoiding any strong public lean, Kansas City could be attempting to keep other teams guessing, potentially influencing how the board unfolds ahead of their pick.

Several prospects have been linked to Kansas City through various reports and rumors. Running back Jeremiyah Love has been mentioned as a dynamic offensive option, while offensive tackle Spencer Fano could address protection needs up front.

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On defense, edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and safety Caleb Downs have also surfaced as potential targets, each offering high-impact upside at premium positions.

Who will the Chiefs draft in the first round?

Cornerback Jermod McCoy is another name gaining traction, especially given the importance of strengthening the secondary after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

Ultimately, the Chiefs’ uncertainty may be their greatest advantage. With no clear consensus on their direction, rival teams are left to prepare for multiple scenarios.

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In a draft where information often dictates strategy, Kansas City’s ability to stay unpredictable could give them a crucial edge, especially with a top-10 pick they are unlikely to have again anytime soon.