Chiefs, Andy Reid urged to pass on RB Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again approaching the NFL Draft with high expectations, but this time the conversation is centered on fixing a glaring weakness.

Holding the No. 9 overall pick, they have been linked to offensive playmakers like Jeremiyah Love, yet many around the league believe the real priority should be on the defensive side of the ball. After a 2025 season in which the pass rush repeatedly disappeared in critical moments, the need for reinforcements up front has become difficult to ignore.

That sentiment was echoed by insider Nate Taylor, who pointed directly at the edge position as the team’s biggest concern. “Coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach should concentrate on adding to the Chiefs’ pass rush. Right now, the Chiefs don’t have a starter on the edge opposite George Karlaftis. By targeting one of the top defensive linemen, the Chiefs could help take the burden off defensive tackle Chris Jones, who often has to beat two offensive linemen to pressure the opposing quarterback.”

Advertisement

Chiefs need defensive help

The struggles were especially evident in clutch situations last season. Time and again, Patrick Mahomes did his part, engineering late-game drives to either tie or take the lead.

But unlike previous championship runs, the defense failed to close games out. Without a reliable pass rush to pressure opposing quarterbacks in those final minutes, Kansas City couldn’t deliver the same dominant finishes that once defined Super Bowl success.

Chiefs face key decision at in 2026 NFL Draft

The dilemma for Kansas City is whether to resist the temptation of adding another offensive weapon. A player like Jeremiyah Love would undoubtedly bring explosiveness, but the Chiefs’ identity has long been tied to balance and, right now, that balance is off. Investing in a premier edge rusher could immediately elevate the defense and restore the late-game dominance that has been missing.

Advertisement

Adding help on the edge would also create a ripple effect across the defensive front. With more consistent pressure from the outside, Chris Jones would face fewer double teams, allowing him to be even more disruptive inside. Meanwhile, George Karlaftis would benefit from not carrying the full burden of edge production, giving the unit a more complete and dangerous look.

Ultimately, the No. 9 pick represents a defining moment for the Chiefs’ roster construction. Doubling down on offense may be tempting with Mahomes under center, but the lessons from 2025 are clear. If Andy Reid wants to return to championship form, reinforcing the pass rush may not just be an option, it could be a necessity.