Chiefs, Andy Reid have reportedly chosen between Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be narrowing their focus as they prepare for a top-10 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. With protection for Patrick Mahomes emerging as a major priority following an injury to his left knee, offensive tackle has become one of the most logical directions.

Todd McShay shed light on who that target could be if the Chiefs ultimately prioritize the position. “It’s not going to be Francis Mauigoa. If anything, I’ve heard it’s going to be Spencer Fano if they take an offensive tackle.”

The comment suggests the Chiefs may already have a preference among the top tackles on the board. While Francis Mauigoa has frequently been linked to teams inside the top 10, Fano’s athletic profile and pass protection upside could make him a better schematic fit for Kansas City after this college career with Utah.

Advertisement

Are the Chiefs going offensive line at No. 9 in 2026 Draft?

Despite the offensive line need, the Chiefs still have a wide range of possibilities. They have been loosely connected to a potential trade up scenario for explosive running back Jeremiyah Love, while others around the league believe Andy Reid and Brett Veach could target a star pass rusher if one slides to No. 9.

Still, the offensive line struggles from 2025 remain difficult to ignore. Pressure off the edge disrupted the offense throughout the season, and protecting Mahomes became an even bigger concern after his left knee injury. Adding a plug-and-play tackle would not only improve pass protection but also help stabilize the run game.

If McShay’s reporting proves accurate, Spencer Fano could quickly emerge as the favorite. A top-10 investment in the offensive line would signal a clear commitment to protecting Mahomes and restoring balance to the Chiefs’ offense heading into the 2026 season.