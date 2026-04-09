Chiefs, Andy Reid could be involved in ‘trade-heavy’ 2026 NFL Draft as Jeremiyah Love rumors swirl

The Kansas City Chiefs could be one of the most aggressive teams during what is shaping up to be a chaotic 2026 NFL Draft. With multiple needs on both sides of the ball and valuable draft capital, they have already been linked to several trade scenarios, including a potential move into the top five.

League-wide expectations suggest movement across the board, and the Chiefs appear positioned to take advantage. Andy Reid and Kansas City own two first-round selections, No. 9 and No. 29 overall, giving general manager Brett Veach the flexibility to either add multiple starters or package picks to target a premium prospect.

That flexibility becomes even more valuable if the board begins to shift early. If elite defensive talent starts coming off the board or a generational offensive playmaker becomes available, the Chiefs could be among the teams willing to pay the price to move up and secure a cornerstone player for Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Who will the Chiefs draft in 2026?

One intriguing option is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, widely viewed as a generational offensive talent who could transform the Chiefs’ attack alongside Patrick Mahomes. Adding an explosive runner would ease pressure on the passing game and give Kansas City a more balanced identity heading into 2026.

However, the Chiefs’ biggest need remains pass rush, and a trade into the top five could instead target a defensive star. Names like Rueben Bain Jr., David Bailey, Arvell Reese, and TJ Parker have all been mentioned as potential fits, while safety Caleb Downs could also emerge as a surprise target.

Insider Jordan Schultz reported that many around the league expect significant movement throughout the first round, which could open the door for teams like Kansas City to move aggressively up the board.

Advertisement

“The expectation among many NFL teams is that the 2026 draft will be one of the more trade-heavy drafts in recent memory, according to multiple league sources. Specifically, on the defensive side of the ball — EDGE, CB and LB are all strong/deep — while WR is typically considered to be the most talented offensive position. Several executives I’ve spoken with believe we’re likely to see a flurry of activity in the first half of Round 1.”

With picks No. 9 and No. 29, the Chiefs have the assets to make a major jump, leaving the biggest question whether they pursue a generational offensive weapon like Love or a defensive cornerstone to strengthen their pass rush.