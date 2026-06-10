Chiefs, Andy Reid reportedly could trade Super Bowl champion OT Wanya Morris

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid may be preparing for a surprising roster move before the 2026 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid could be preparing to make an unexpected move along their offensive line before the start of the 2026 season. In their quest to become Super Bowl contenders, roster decisions are becoming increasingly difficult across the depth chart.

One player whose future in Kansas City is suddenly in question is offensive tackle Wanya Morris. The former third-round pick has served as an important depth piece and has made multiple starts during his NFL career, but his path to a larger role appears increasingly complicated.

According to a new report from Jeremy Fowler, both sides are now exploring whether a fresh start elsewhere could be the best solution. “The Chiefs and OT Wanya Morris have agreed to explore trade options, per sources. Morris would like the chance to play more and Kansas City has tackle depth.”

Advertisement

Will the Chiefs trade Wanya Morris?

Yes. Fowler’s report suggests the situation is not being driven by dissatisfaction from either side. Instead, Wanya Morris is looking for an opportunity to earn a larger role, while the Chiefs have enough depth at offensive tackle to consider moving him.

Morris has appeared in 16 starts during his first three NFL seasons, including 11 starts in 2024. Those experiences could make him an attractive target for teams searching for affordable offensive line help.

For Kansas City, the move would also reflect the confidence in their current tackle depth to protect Patrick Mahomes. If a suitable offer emerges, the Chiefs could decide that acquiring future assets while giving Morris a better opportunity elsewhere is a win-win outcome for both sides.