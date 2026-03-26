Chiefs, Andy Reid receive key Patrick Mahomes injury update ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes continues to make encouraging progress in his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, offering hope to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2026 season.

The star quarterback suffered the injury on December 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the initial timeline suggested a lengthy rehabilitation process. However, a recent video showing Mahomes throwing the football has surprised many, especially considering how little time has passed since the setback.

According to a report from Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are increasingly optimistic about Mahomes’ recovery and the possibility of seeing him back with teammates sooner than expected. “Based on Wednesday’s video clip, the Chiefs are optimistic that Mahomes is on track to participate, even in a limited capacity, in the team’s voluntary offseason practices, which are expected to start in May.”

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Chiefs receive encouraging Patrick Mahomes recovery timeline

The timing of this progress is particularly important for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for another Super Bowl run. Having Mahomes involved in offseason activities, even in a controlled setting, would help the offense maintain continuity. It also provides clarity for roster decisions, especially at quarterback depth and skill positions.

Mahomes’ mobility will likely be the final step in his recovery, but his arm strength and mechanics appearing intact is a positive sign. The Chiefs understand that rushing him back could risk setbacks, so any on-field work in May would likely focus on light throwing sessions and walkthroughs.

If Patrick Mahomes continues progressing at this pace, the Chiefs could realistically expect him to be ready well before the regular season. While no definitive timeline has been set, the latest update suggests the superstar quarterback is trending in the right direction.