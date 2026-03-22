Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble to play in 2028 LA Olympics after Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL stars who would be available to play for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. However, after what happened in the 2026 Flag Football Classic, everything could change.

Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts showed that, for now, NFL quarterbacks are not ready to adapt to the rules and pace of flag football. For this reason, Team USA’s quarterback, Darrell Doucette, has taken a big lead two years ahead.

Tom Brady also participated in the exhibition tournament to gauge his level against the younger players. Although the seven-time Super Bowl winner hinted at a possible return after his flashes with Stefon Diggs and Rob Gronkowski, the reality is that he might not get a spot in the Olympics due to his age. He would be nearly 50 years old before the event in LA.

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Patrick Mahomes and the QB dilemma in flag football

In the coming months, the NFL and USA Football will have to make a very important decision: go to Los Angeles 2028 with a team full of NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes to promote the sport on a global stage like the Olympics, or try to win the gold medal with the current flag football team that doesn’t have any big names at all.

Until a few weeks ago, NFL players seemed like a lock to lead the United States in the first-ever Olympic flag football competition. Now, not a single spot is guaranteed for any league star.

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At the quarterback position, Mahomes is at the top of the option board, although after what was seen in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, mobile QBs like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen might have an edge. Considering that ideally two players will be taken at that position, the race will be very tight.

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see also Micah Parsons criticizes Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Rob Gronkowski and NFL players after losing to Team USA in 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs leader has jokingly said that it’s very likely he won’t be ready to compete in the Olympic tournament due to his age and that it might be best to leave that spot for younger players. Nevertheless, Mahomes would be 32 years old, in his prime, and could be the biggest star of the entire American delegation, leading a possible flag football Dream Team. The debate has begun.