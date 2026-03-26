Tom Brady reveals how Patrick Mahomes and NFL stars could play in 2028 LA Olympics after flag football controversy

Tom Brady addressed the future of Team USA after the 2026 Flag Football Classic and emphasized that a structured selection process will determine who represents the country at the 2028 Olympics.

Following the tournament, debate intensified about whether NFL superstars should be included, especially with Team USA showcasing elite chemistry and experience in the format. The conversation naturally shifted to the possibility of stars like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Saquon Barkley joining the race for a spot.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, made it clear that reputation alone should not guarantee selection. “There’s going to be a selection process and the best people will play. Team sports are a meritocracy. Whoever is the best and gives the team the best opportunity ultimately to win, that’s who should be out there. We’re a long way from that happening, it’s a couple years, but I think it’s good for the NFL players to see what this game is all about.”

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Is Tom Brady coming out of retirement?

Despite speculation after his appearance in the 2026 Flag Football Classic, Tom Brady confirmed he is not planning to come out of retirement. The former quarterback hinted a possible return to NFL, but clarified that his participation was more about promoting the sport than launching a comeback. That effectively rules out the possibility of him trying to secure a roster spot for the 2028 Olympics.

Brady explained that the focus should remain on building the best possible team rather than creating a storyline around his return. While his experience would be valuable, he acknowledged that younger players and active professionals are better suited for the pace of international flag football.

Even without Brady on the field, the debate surrounding NFL participation is expected to grow. If stars like Mahomes, Burrow or Barkley enter the selection pool, Team USA could feature one of the most talented rosters ever assembled in flag football. For Brady, however, the priority is clear: the best players, regardless of background, should earn the opportunity to chase Olympic gold.