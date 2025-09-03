Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season will bring us a highly-anticipated international game between division rivals on Friday, when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Needless to say, all eyes will be on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Just a few days before kickoff, the signal-callers received different news that may impact their respective plans for the season opener. While the Chiefs had a negative update for Mahomes, Herbert’s Chargers have reason for optimism.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs confirmed Mahomes will miss wide receiver Jalen Royals on Friday, who is ruled out against the Chargers with a knee injury. The rookie wideout, in fact, didn’t even travel with the team.

Kansas City is not practicing Wednesday as it is using the day to fly to Sao Paulo, but head coach Andy Reid and company already know Royals won’t suit up at the Neo Quimica Arena.

Jalen Royals in action during preseason.

The Chargers, on the other hand, have good news for Herbert as running back Najee Harris was a full participant on Tuesday, clearing him to play against the Chiefs after dealing with an eye injury.

Mahomes, Chiefs still have something to celebrate

It’s not all bad news for the Chiefs though. While Mahomes won’t count on Royals, the quarterback is expected to regain a veteran weapon for his team’s season opener in Brazil.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who spent time on the sidelines this offseason with a foot/ankle injury, has been practicing with his teammates and looks ready to make his first Week 1 start since 2023, when he was still a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown missed much of 2024 due to a sternoclavicular joint dislocation suffered in his preseason debut with the Chiefs, so having him available from the beginning this time is great news for Mahomes.

Besides, the team already knew that Royals’ presence against the Chargers was a long shot, considering that the rookie wideout has been suffering from knee tendinitis since preseason.