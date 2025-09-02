Patrick Mahomes’ reminder to Travis Kelce, Chiefs ahead of Chargers game with Rashee Rice suspended

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t count on Rashee Rice for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, but that isn’t changing the way Patrick Mahomes is approaching this game. And the quarterback wants to make sure Travis Kelce and his teammates are on the same page.

“We’ve got to go out there with the mentality, let’s have some fun playing the game that we love,” Mahomes said at his Sunday press conference, reminding the Chiefs how they should face the start of the 2025 NFL season.

When it looked like Rice would be available for the first four games as his hearing was scheduled for September 30, he ultimately accepted to serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy with his involvement in a multicar crash in Dallas last year.

Mahomes broke his silence on Rice’s suspension, claiming that the Chiefs are prepared to face the beginning of the campaign without the third-year wideout. Apart from Kelce, the quarterback will count on dependable pass catchers such as Xavier Worthy and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on Friday.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in practice.

Mahomes excited to play in Brazil

It will be an atypical Week 1 for Mahomes and Kelce, who will play a division rival overseas as the NFL selected the Chiefs to be the Chargers’ opponent in Brazil. Before setting up this AFC West clash, the league had already chosen Los Angeles as the designated team for the international game in Sao Paulo.

While the Chiefs already played outside the United States in the last few years, this will be the first time they travel to South America for a regular season matchup. Therefore, Mahomes is excited about the opportunity to meet a new fanbase.

“I know the fanbase in Brazil is extremely excited as well. Being able to play our first game out there against a good opponent will be really fun,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes’ message about the Chargers

Mahomes also seized the opportunity to remind his teammates about the challenge the Chargers will present in their season debut, though he is fully confident in the Chiefs’ ability to get the job done.

“They’ve got depth at edge, d-tackle. . . it’ll be a test for the guys,” Mahomes said of Jim Harbaugh’s team. “Excited for the challenge and for the guys to get to go out there and showcase who they are.“