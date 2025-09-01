Trending topics:
NFL

Jason Kelce reportedly banned by ESPN from YouTube appearance in Chargers-Chiefs as part of strict new policy

Jason Kelce has made a huge career in broadcasting after his NFL career ended. However, a new policy will forbid him from appearing on the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game that will air on YouTube.

By Bruno Milano

Jason Kelce, former center of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesJason Kelce, former center of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out in Brazil on Friday as part of the NFL Week 1. The AFC West game will be broadcasted by YouTube and they tried to approach ESPN to lend some of their talents for the broadcast. YouTube approached Jason Kelce, the former NFL center, but ESPN’s policy prohibited the former Super Bowl champion from appearing on the game’s analysis.

ESPN enforced a policy a while back where they will not lend talents to streamers for NFL games during the season. Kelce, after his football career ended, started a podcast with his brother Travis Kelce. ‘New Heights‘ streams on YouTube and does massive numbers. That’s why it was natural that the platform asked for Kelce to be on their stream.

Per Front Office Sports, ESPN’s policy doesn’t allow its broadcasters to appear on YouTuber or Netflix games. ESPN pays too much money for their NFL broadcasters’ exclusivity and don’t want to share them. The former Philadelphia Eagle is now tied to a three-year, $24 million deal with ESPN to appear on Monday Night Countdown.

Kelce is a massive personality to have

Kelce was a superstar during his playing days. He is a future Hall of Famer, that’s for sure. However, his post-playing career has been also one to watch. Kelce has the knowledge of the game paired with huge charisma and personality.





His podcast has 3.09 million subscribers already and he is almost universally liked. He has continued to produce millions of dollars after ending his NFL career. That speaks volumes about his dedication. Hence, it’s no surprise networks and streaming platforms are looking to have him on his shows.

Who will be on the YouTube broadcast then?

According to various reports, Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner will call the game between Chargers and Chiefs. Kay Adams, Cam Newton, Brandon Marshall, Tyrann Mathieu, Derek Carr and fantasy football savant, Peter Overzet will work on the pregame and postgame shows.

It’s also rumored that many content creators like iShowSpeed, Deestroying and more will also have some appearances or alternate broadcasts. This is an effort to appeal to younger generations by pairing America’s most watched sport with popular, demanded content creators.

