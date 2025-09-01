Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs won’t count on Rashee Rice for the first six weeks of the 2025 NFL season, with the wide receiver accepting to serve a suspension after violating the league’s personal conduct policy last year.

The news took many by surprise last week, since the third-year wideout was expected to have a hearing with the NFL on September 30―which would’ve made him eligible for the first four games of the season.

Reid, however, doesn’t look surprised with the turn of events―quite the contrary. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Chiefs coach made it clear that the team knew Rice could be unavailable to start the campaign. In fact, Big Red even claimed the Chiefs knew how long Rice’s suspension could be, which is why they had the offense work with different options on the field.

“We had an idea that something was going to happen, whether it was now or later, it doesn’t necessarily matter,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “But something was going to happen, and it would probably be around that six-game area. And so, we went about business full steam ahead (and) rotated guys in. Everybody got a chance to play that will have an opportunity to play here.”

Rashee Rice looks on during a game.

Reid warns rest of the NFL about Chiefs’ options without Rice

Far from looking worried about having Rice on the sidelines for a significant stretch of the 2025 NFL season, Reid reminded the doubters about the Chiefs’ depth, warning the rest of the league not to underestimate his players.

“I think it was good for Rashee (Rice) to get the practice in; he’ll be away for three weeks. Then he’ll be back in the building after that, to be able to work out here and just do everything but not practice, and then we’ll get him back after six weeks. But we’ve got guys that are capable of playing here that we just have to go out and do it. Not that you don’t miss, Rashee. I mean, he’s a heck of a football player, but we have other guys that are good players, too.”

Reid’s stance is similar to that of Patrick Mahomes, who broke the silence on Rice’s harsh suspension on Sunday. Just like his coach, the quarterback made it clear that the team has enough alternatives.

Who are the Chiefs’ wide receivers without Rice?

Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jason Brownlee, Nikko Remigio, and Tyquan Thornton are the healthy wide receivers on the Chiefs’ roster ahead of Week 1. Rookie wideout Jalen Royals didn’t practice Sunday and his presence for the season opener remains uncertain.

When will the Chiefs count on Rashee Rice again?

The Chiefs will kick off the 2025 NFL season with an international game against a division rival. On Friday, Reid’s men will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It will be the first of six games Rice will miss due to suspension, with the wideout targeting the Chiefs’ Week 7 home clash against AFC West rivals Las Vegas Raiders as his long-awaited date for a return to the gridiron. Last year, Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4.

However, he was expected to miss further time this year after being involved in a multicar crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason. With the player pleading guilty to two third-degree felony charges, he was sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years’ probation. Now, he’s facing the subsequent punishment from the NFL.