Andy Reid provides positive injury update on Chiefs rookie Mansoor Delane: ‘He is doing well’

The goal for the Kansas City Chiefs this season was clear: find the best possible way to replace Trent McDuffie’s departure. Moving quickly in the draft was the strategy, allowing them to secure the services of Mansoor Delane, one of Andy Reid‘s targeted prospects.

Unfortunately, the path to becoming a professional player for the former LSU Tigers cornerback did not get off to the best start. A shoulder injury suffered during OTAs raised concerns, but the head coach still feels confident about his outlook moving forward.

“Delane right now is having his final physical. Right now. So he’s right in the process of that and is doing well there,” Reid said while addressing the reporters on Friday. He also praised the attitude and approach the player has shown throughout his preparation.

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“We like the way he goes about his business. He’s a focused kid, he seems to be a smart, sharp kid. He’s willing to work. He was banged up a little bit but he’s willing to work. He’s aggressive that way — too aggressive in the way he hurt himself there. You’ve got a good player and he’s got to get in and go and get the reps in the defensive scheme.”

Mansoor Delane of LSU celebrates after being selected sixth overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid looks to get injured players back on track

Mansoor Delane’s injury situation is not the only one to keep a close eye on in Chiefs Kingdom. The good news for the team is that Andy Reid revealed Patrick Mahomes is fully cleared for training camp after suffering a serious knee injury.

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Another player who is not arriving at this stage of preparation in the best physical condition is Omarr Norman-Lott. The defensive tackle, who is dealing with a knee injury, will likely start on the PUP list while waiting for his full recovery.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action.

Delane arrives as the CB1

After trading star cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs made a bold move to secure his replacement by trading first-, third-, and fifth-round picks to move up and select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane sixth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Delane steps into massive shoes, as McDuffie was an elite cornerstone of Kansas City’s secondary, winning two Super Bowls (LVII and LVIII) while earning First-team All-Pro (2023) and Second-team All-Pro (2024) honors.

Across 56 regular-season games with the Chiefs, McDuffie racked up 246 total tackles, 34 pass deflections, 8 forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions. Kansas City is now counting on Delane’s instincts and athletic profile to anchor the defensive backfield and fill the void left by one of the league’s top lockdown corners.