For the first time in the 2024 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs could start a game without Patrick Mahomes under center. In the event he doesn’t recover on time from his ankle injury, Andy Reid will have to trust in Carson Wentz to lead the offense this weekend.

The Chiefs will play the Houston Texans on Saturday to have an extra day of rest before their Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that also means Mahomes will have one day less to heal this week.

Wentz has already received a clear message from Reid after Mahomes’ injury, with the coach stating that the team believes in his talent. The starting quarterback also showed plenty of confidence in his backup, though he warned that he’ll try to be the one who starts on Saturday.

“We’ll push through it. (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid kind of gave me that confidence to go out there and just push it and see where I’m at, Carson (Wentz) will be ready to go as well. I mean, he prepares as good as anyone I’ve ever been around, and this guy has played a lot of games,” Mahomes said, before adding that he’ll make an effort to stay in the lineup.

Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

But of course, the 2x NFL MVP also said he’ll always put the team first: “Coach will do a great job as far as practicing and stuff like that – getting both of us ready to go, but my hope is that I am able to go out there and play, but like I said, we’ll make the best decision for that at the end of the week.”

Wentz acting as Mahomes’ backup after losing chances to start in the NFL

Wentz, who will turn 32 on December 30, signed for Reid‘s Chiefs on a one-year deal this offseason, accepting to serve as Mahomes’ backup. Last year, the veteran quarterback sat behind Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams.

Back in the day, Wentz was seen as a promising quarterback in the NFL. Selected second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, he was the frontrunner for the MVP award in his second year until a torn ACL ended his season.

Though Wentz came back from the injury the following campaign, it proved to change his career for the worst. The Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, but the change of scenery didn’t work.

Mahomes believes the Chiefs would be in good hands with Wentz

He got another chance to revitalize his career with a trade to the Washington Commanders in 2022, but it didn’t help him either. Still, Mahomes believes that Wentz still has the talent to lead a team, including his Chiefs.

“I’ve seen him (Carson Wentz) practice every single day. Even from training camp, just seeing him practice, it’s – you realize that he was going to win the MVP one year and why, (it’s) because (of) the talent that he has. He gets after it every single day and gives our – he gives our defense great looks because he’s throwing great footballs. He’s a very talented player that works extremely hard and he’ll be ready if his number is called,” Mahomes claimed.