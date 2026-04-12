Rashee Rice admits wanting AJ Brown as Chiefs WR room could use more veteran presence

TikTok live can be very revealing. When Kansas City Chiefs wideouts Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton made one, they spoke about the possibility of a new presence in the wide receiver room, and AJ Brown came into question.

They were asked “do you want a rookie or a vet in the wide receiver room?” to which Thornton replied “a dog.” Rice went more in depth, saying “AJ Brown would be nice in the room, but we go get Carnell Tate or something, that’d be fire too.“

There’s been a topic of discussion that the Chiefs WR room is very young, so an experienced, proved weapon like Brown would be amazing. He would immediately become the number one option for Patrick Mahomes.

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Rice has failed to establish himself as a true number one

Availability is the best ability, and between injuries and offseason shenanigans, Rice hasn’t been there for the Chiefs. He’s only played in 28 games out of 51 available. While he’s very talented, and unarguably a volume receiver, he is not on the level of AJ Brown, for instance.

Reminder: We've not seen a full season of Rashee Rice since 2023… #Chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/vVKnWKEXmI — Price Carter (@priceacarter) April 5, 2026

Rice is a reliable option on the slot, but pairing him with a certified top five wideout in AJ Brown would be a massive problem, considering that Travis Kelce is also returning. However, AJ Brown’s future is up in the air and no formal information regarding a Chiefs move to get Brown has been reported.

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The Chiefs offense needs revamping

The Chiefs ranked 20th in total offense last season, and that speaks about the regression the unit had. Changes were made. Matt Nagy was cleared off his role of offensive coordinator. Also, Eric Bieniemy was brought back to bring the best version out of Patrick Mahomes. Now, they only need a top wideout.