Patrick Mahomes delivers comment for Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice to hear after drops vs Texans

It’s clear that the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL season has been far from what they expected, and the Week 14 loss to the Houston Texans was a perfect reflection of that. The Patrick Mahomes–led offense fell apart, largely due to key drops from players such as Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice.

Despite this particular situation, which could undoubtedly have affected the final outcome of the game, Mahomes has full confidence in his key weapons — the very players who have helped him secure multiple titles since joining the league.

“He’s a champion for a reason,” the quarterback said about Kelce. “He knows what it takes, and he’s made that play 99 percent of the time. And I got to give him a better chance with a ball maybe more on his body. So, I’ll never question that.”

He also made a specific reference to Rice: “I’m gonna go to those guys in big moments. Those guys have made plays in Super Bowls. They’ve made plays in AFC championship games.

Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans intercepts a pass intended for Travis Kelce.

“So, obviously, it didn’t go our way today. I had a lot to do with that myself. And so, regardless of what happens the rest of this season, we’ll give everything we have every snap and give ourselves the best chance to go out there and make a run.”

Dim night for Kelce and Rice

The Chiefs suffered a critical loss where their normally reliable receiving corps struggled with ball security at the worst possible moments. Rashee Rice failed to secure a vital fourth-down pass in the final quarter while the team was down by seven points (17-10); this turnover on downs effectively gifted the Texans the necessary field position to extend their lead.

Compounding the issue, veteran Travis Kelce saw his final drive attempt end prematurely after he dropped back-to-back passes, with the second errant target deflecting off his hands and resulting in a game-sealing interception.