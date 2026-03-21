Chiefs, Andy Reid could reportedly sign star pass rusher Cam Jordan in 2026 NFL free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid need to improve their pass rush if they want to have any chance of winning the Super Bowl in the 2026 season. Now, according to a report from Nate Taylor, Cam Jordan could be the answer.

“Moving forward in free agency, the Chiefs are a possible destination for pass rusher Cameron Jordan, according to a league source. The 15-year veteran spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, recording 10.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Jones revealed that he was pitching the idea of Jordan, who’s a free agent, joining the Chiefs by posting his name on his X account last week. If Jordan did join the Chiefs, he would give them a clear upgrade on the edge while playing on the opposite side of defensive end George Karlaftis.”

The star defensive end played 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints but was never able to win a championship. Now, the possibility of joining names like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones could be very attractive as he looks for the ideal ending to his career.

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Is Cam Jordan a free agent?

Cam Jordan is a free agent, and that gives him the possibility of choosing the team he will play for in the 2026 season. The dilemma is very interesting for the veteran: accept the best possible financial offer or go to a contender, perhaps for less money.

Chiefs’ quest for another Super Bowl in 2026

After a 6–11 record in the 2025 season, the challenge is now enormous for the Chiefs and Andy Reid. The AFC West is already one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, along with the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers. In addition, the conference is loaded with teams like the Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, and the New England Patriots.

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In any scenario to return to the Super Bowl, a key factor is that the Chiefs regain top pass rushers. Chris Jones was left alone last season, and that is why the arrival of Jordan would be a massive boost. In addition, they will need to pressure the quarterback with a secondary that has lost Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.