Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt didn't hold back when talking about Rashee Rice's complicated legal situation, and his future with the team is in jeopardy.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a tough spot right now. Rashee Rice followed his impressive debut season by getting involved in legal turmoil for causing a six-vehicle crash.

The second-year wide receiver is now facing eight felony charges. Two victims in the crash have filed a civil suit against, and his future with the organization — and in the NFL — is in question.

The team didn’t hesitate to find a suitable replacement in Xavier Worthy. That’s why owner Clark Hunt gave GM Brett Veach the benefit of the doubt when it came to assessing his character.

Clark Hunt Is Confident In His Team’s Decision-Makers

“I think [General Manager] Brett [Veach] and his team do a really good job in evaluating the character of the individuals that we draft,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk.

Rashee Rice

Hunt Says He’s Disappointed In Rice

Hunt didn’t mince his words about Rice’s situation. He admitted that he was disappointed in the SMU product, adding that he’s not going to comment about an active legal case:

“Occasionally, guys make mistakes and get in trouble. Certainly, I’m very disappointed with the situation with Rashee and how that’s unfolded. It is an active legal case, so I can’t really comment on it further than that. He is still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, and I think [coach] Andy [Reid] mentioned, we’ll just evaluate that as we go forward,” Hunt added.

It’s sad to see players waste a promising future because of their poor judgment. Hopefully, that won’t be the case anymore with Worthy or any other young man entering the league.