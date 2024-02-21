Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl with a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. After many struggles during the regular season, they found their best version in the playoffs.

Although head coach Andy Reid had to deal with a lot of problems on offense, especially with his wide receivers, the defense led by Steve Spagnuolo was just dominant.

The NFL got a final taste of that during the Super Bowl when they shut down the 49ers in the third quarter and then, in overtime, held Brock Purdy to a field goal allowing Mahomes to deliver the winning touchdown.

Nick Bolton gets fine after the Super Bowl

Despite the happiness of winning the Super Bowl, Nick Bolton received bittersweet news as it was confirmed that the NFL imposed a fine of $8,238 for his horse-collar tackle on Brock Purdy in the second quarter.

The linebacker was the only player fined after the league reviewed what happened in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bolton was sensational in the Super Bowl leading his team with 13 tackles. L’Jarius Sneed also got a flag for unnecessary roughness, but the NFL didn’t consider it was worthy of a fine.